Bhiwandi School Students Donate Lunch Money for Soldiers' Welfare
Students from a Zilla Parishad school in Thane's Bhiwandi taluka altruistically donated their food money to the Sainik Kalyan Nidhi for soldiers' welfare. Spearheaded by teacher Prashant Bhosale, this initiative gained wide appreciation, including notable contributions from parents and community members, showing immense gratitude towards soldiers' sacrifices.
In a heartwarming gesture of patriotism, students from a Zilla Parishad school in Bhiwandi, Thane, have decided to donate their food money to the Sainik Kalyan Nidhi for the benefit of soldiers.
The Thane ZP release highlighted that Class V students at Kalwar's Zilla Parishad School contributed Rs 11,170, handed over via the Thane Collector's office on January 20, showcasing their gratitude towards soldiers' service.
This initiative, spearheaded by teacher Prashant Bhosale, was met with applause from the district collector. Parents, inspired by the children's selflessness, and villagers also generously supported the cause, amplifying the students' heartfelt effort.
