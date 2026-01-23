Left Menu

Portrait of Affection: Modi's Embrace of Unscripted Admirers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively to a young boy's portrait of him, dismissing critics who label such actions as pre-planned. Modi emphasized his commitment to honoring genuine public expressions, engaging with young admirers, and maintaining responsibility towards the populace despite criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently received a portrait from a young admirer during an event at the Putharikandam Maidan. The portrait, drawn by the boy, prompted Modi to highlight how genuine expressions of love are often dismissed by critics as staged dramas.

Modi expressed understanding of such affectionate gestures, noting that during his travels, many young people convey their feelings through similar methods. Despite criticism, he acknowledged the heartfelt effort behind these acts and pledged not to undermine the innocence of children.

The Prime Minister instructed his security personnel to accept the portraits from the children, reinforcing his dedication to respecting public sentiment. Modi stated his intent to maintain his commitment to the people, regardless of criticism directed at him.

