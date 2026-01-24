Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day: A Celebration of Heritage and Progress

Top Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extended their congratulations on Uttar Pradesh's foundation day, marking its transformation from the 'United Provinces' to its current status since January 24, 1950. The celebration underscored its rich cultural legacy and ongoing development strides.

During a significant event at Rashtra Prerna Sthal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the BJP's leadership for transforming Uttar Pradesh from a struggling BIMARU state to a 'breakthrough state'. He urged voters to support the BJP in future elections, linking the party's success with continued state developments.

In celebration, CM Adityanath launched new youth-focused projects aimed at employment and entrepreneurship, alongside initiatives promoting local cuisine at national and global levels. These moves signify Uttar Pradesh's push towards self-reliance while honoring its cultural and spiritual roots, reflecting a balanced model of heritage and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)