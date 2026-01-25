Sun God's Divine Celebration: Magha Saptami at Chandrabhaga Beach

Thousands of fervent devotees gathered at Chandrabhaga beach in Odisha's Puri district to participate in the sacred observance of 'Magha Saptami', a festival celebrated as the birthday of the Sun God.

Traditionally, on this seventh day of the 'Magha' month according to the Hindu calendar, participants converge to take a holy dip, believed to purify them of sins and ward off skin diseases. The practice is steeped in mythology, connecting to Lord Krishna's son Samba, who was cured of leprosy at the same place by offering prayers to the Sun God.

The state made elaborate arrangements, including robust security supervised by high-ranking officials, to ensure a smooth event. Thousands converged for the fair organized at Khandagiri hills in Bhubaneswar, showcasing a bright tapestry of religious and cultural fervor, while safety was meticulously upheld.

