Tribute Through Tradition: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda's Musical Legacy Honored

Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old master of the Tarpa, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his dedication to preserving tribal music. Celebrations erupted in Palghar as the recognition highlights not just Dhinda's contributions, but also the cultural legacy of the tribal communities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a revered performer of the Tarpa wind instrument, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category. The accolade is a significant recognition of his lifelong commitment to tribal music, a tradition he has upheld since childhood.

Dhinda, a 90-year-old from Palghar, Maharashtra, is celebrated as one of the finest exponents of the Tarpa—crafted from bottle gourd and bamboo. His musical journey, deeply rooted in devotion to his cultural heritage, has earned him this national honor, which he credits to divine blessings.

Regarded as a cultural torchbearer by his community, Dhinda has been instrumental in passing down the art form, mentoring young artists to ensure its survival. The Padma Shri award is viewed as a triumph for the entire tribal community, a testament to their cultural richness despite economic hardships.

