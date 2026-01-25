Bold Daylight Heist: Gold Trader Robbed in Maharashtra

In a brazen daylight heist, a gold trader from Majalgaon tehsil in Maharashtra's Beed district fell victim to a robbery allegedly carried out by three unidentified men.

Amol Gaike, the victim, was intercepted while riding his motorcycle to sell jewellery, a part of his daily morning routine. Around 9:30 AM, as Gaike headed towards Kherda village, the assailants blocked his path and threatened him with a sickle and an iron rod.

Defiantly, Gaike resisted, refusing to hand over his bag, but the robbers assaulted him on one hand, issuing death threats before forcibly taking the bag containing around 350 grams of gold worth approximately Rs 50 lakh and 3 kg of silver valued at Rs 10 lakh. Police investigations, including analysing CCTV footage, are underway.