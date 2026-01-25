Left Menu

KLE Society's Legacy: Padma Shri Honor for Dr. Prabhakar Kore

Dr. Prabhakar Kore of KLE Society has been awarded the Padma Shri for his impactful work in education, healthcare, and rural development, especially in North Karnataka. His leadership has fostered numerous institutions, providing opportunities for rural families. The accolade celebrates decades of dedication to community welfare.

Updated: 25-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:19 IST
Dr. Prabhakar Basavaprabhu Kore, chairman of KLE Society, expressed his delight after being awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to education, healthcare, and rural development. The accolade is as meaningful to the communities and institutions he collaborated with as it is to him personally.

For over 40 years, Kore has led the Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) Society, focusing on expanding educational and healthcare access to rural areas in north Karnataka. He stressed that receiving this recognition highlights the sustained efforts put into building institutions that have changed the lives of countless ordinary families and students.

Kore attributes his dedication to his roots, emphasizing the vital role that farmers and his KLE family played in his journey. His contributions have transformed the socio-economic landscape of the region. His daughter, Preeti Dodwad, shared the family's elation at Kore's achievement, seeing it as a well-earned acknowledgment of his lifelong commitment.

