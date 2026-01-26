American Stars Shine at Australian Open Quarter-Finals
Amanda Anisimova reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time, defeating China's Wang Xinyu. Fellow American Jessica Pegula ousted defending champion Madison Keys. The competition continues with top players like Djokovic, Sabalenka, and Alcaraz advancing. Matches promise intense clashes as the tournament progresses at Melbourne Park.
American tennis sensation Amanda Anisimova has made it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time, following a hard-fought victory over China's Wang Xinyu, with scores of 7-6(4) 6-4. Anisimova, known for her impressive runs at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, is making headlines yet again at Melbourne Park.
Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula, another formidable American player, has ousted defending champion Madison Keys with a decisive 6-3 6-4 win. Pegula's performance has been noteworthy, as she continues to advance in the tournament.
The Australian Open continues to offer thrilling matches, with top contenders like Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev battling for supremacy. Fans can look forward to more electrifying games as the competition heats up, ensuring a captivating end to this grand slam.
