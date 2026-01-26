Techno-Tradition: Tamil Nadu's Bold Republic Day Tableau

On the 77th Republic Day, Tamil Nadu's tableau showcased a unique blend of tradition and technology under the theme 'Mantra of Prosperity: Self-Reliant India'. The display positioned the state as both a custodian of heritage and a leader in innovation-driven growth.

A remarkable feature, Techno-Jallikattu, stood out as a metaphor for the state's enduring spirit. With a man depicted in a dynamic Jallikattu stance and a bull with circuit-like patterns, the tableau conveyed courage and the fusion of tradition with futuristic technology.

Highlighting its status as a hub for Electric Vehicle manufacturing, the tableau featured an electric car in assembly, robotic arms, and an EV charging station, symbolizing Tamil Nadu's commitment to sustainable mobility and ecological harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)