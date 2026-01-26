Left Menu

Techno-Tradition: Tamil Nadu's Bold Republic Day Tableau

Tamil Nadu's Republic Day tableau highlighted a blend of tradition and technology with themes like 'Mantra of Prosperity'. It showcased the state's leadership in innovation, especially in EV manufacturing, and emphasized sustainable growth and cultural heritage through motifs like the Jallikattu and circuit-patterned ecology symbols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:27 IST
  • India

On the 77th Republic Day, Tamil Nadu's tableau showcased a unique blend of tradition and technology under the theme 'Mantra of Prosperity: Self-Reliant India'. The display positioned the state as both a custodian of heritage and a leader in innovation-driven growth.

A remarkable feature, Techno-Jallikattu, stood out as a metaphor for the state's enduring spirit. With a man depicted in a dynamic Jallikattu stance and a bull with circuit-like patterns, the tableau conveyed courage and the fusion of tradition with futuristic technology.

Highlighting its status as a hub for Electric Vehicle manufacturing, the tableau featured an electric car in assembly, robotic arms, and an EV charging station, symbolizing Tamil Nadu's commitment to sustainable mobility and ecological harmony.

