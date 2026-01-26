Breaking Barriers: Simran Bala's Historic Lead at Republic Day Parade

In a historic moment at the Republic Day parade, Assistant Commandant Simran Bala led an all-male contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) down Kartavya Path on Monday. As a trailblazer, the 26-year-old officer from Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated exemplary leadership and broke gender barriers.

Bala commanded the squad of 147 CRPF personnel, marching to the force's song 'Desh Ke Hum Hai Rakshak'. She is the first woman from her district, Rajouri, to join the force at an officer rank, having enlisted less than a year ago.

Her leadership marks an inspiring moment in paramilitary history, as she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead, emphasizing her dedication to the country's safety and security. With her roots close to the militarized India-Pakistan Line of Control, Bala continues a family tradition of military service.

