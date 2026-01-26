Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Simran Bala's Historic Lead at Republic Day Parade

Simran Bala created history by leading an all-male CRPF contingent at the Republic Day parade. At 26, the Jammu and Kashmir native is the first woman in this role, showcasing empowerment. Her groundbreaking achievement represents a significant milestone in gender equality in the paramilitary forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:29 IST
Breaking Barriers: Simran Bala's Historic Lead at Republic Day Parade
Simran Bala
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic moment at the Republic Day parade, Assistant Commandant Simran Bala led an all-male contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) down Kartavya Path on Monday. As a trailblazer, the 26-year-old officer from Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated exemplary leadership and broke gender barriers.

Bala commanded the squad of 147 CRPF personnel, marching to the force's song 'Desh Ke Hum Hai Rakshak'. She is the first woman from her district, Rajouri, to join the force at an officer rank, having enlisted less than a year ago.

Her leadership marks an inspiring moment in paramilitary history, as she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead, emphasizing her dedication to the country's safety and security. With her roots close to the militarized India-Pakistan Line of Control, Bala continues a family tradition of military service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026