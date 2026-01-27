Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: French Tourists Drown in Oman

Three French tourists drowned after their boat capsized off Muscat, Oman. The vessel had 25 French tourists on board. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident. Despite being a popular tourist spot, Oman is often overshadowed by neighboring Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 14:59 IST
Tragedy at Sea: French Tourists Drown in Oman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident off the coast of Muscat, Oman, three French tourists lost their lives when a boat carrying 25 tourists capsized in the Gulf of Oman, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The Royal Oman Police confirmed the boat was also transporting a tour guide and a captain. Besides the fatalities, two other tourists sustained minor injuries.

While the cause of the capsizing remains under investigation, Oman continues to attract visitors with its diving spots and natural beauty, despite being less well-known than nearby Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

