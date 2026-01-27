Tragedy at Sea: French Tourists Drown in Oman
Three French tourists drowned after their boat capsized off Muscat, Oman. The vessel had 25 French tourists on board. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident. Despite being a popular tourist spot, Oman is often overshadowed by neighboring Dubai.
In a tragic incident off the coast of Muscat, Oman, three French tourists lost their lives when a boat carrying 25 tourists capsized in the Gulf of Oman, authorities reported on Tuesday.
The Royal Oman Police confirmed the boat was also transporting a tour guide and a captain. Besides the fatalities, two other tourists sustained minor injuries.
While the cause of the capsizing remains under investigation, Oman continues to attract visitors with its diving spots and natural beauty, despite being less well-known than nearby Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
