BAFTA Buzz: 'One Battle After Another' Leads Nominations

The action-packed dark comedy "One Battle After Another" has emerged as a frontrunner in this year's BAFTA Film Awards, securing 14 nominations.

Leonardo DiCaprio's portrayal of a washed-up revolutionary in pursuit of his kidnapped daughter earned the film recognition across major categories, including best film and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

The nominations also celebrate performances by Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro in both leading and supporting roles, while the vampire thriller 'Sinners' also captured the spotlight in Britain's premier movie accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)