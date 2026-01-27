BAFTA Buzz: 'One Battle After Another' Leads Nominations
'One Battle After Another' leads the BAFTA nominations with 14 nods, including best film and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson. The film's cast, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, and other stars, is recognized in major acting categories. 'Sinners' also garners significant attention.
The action-packed dark comedy "One Battle After Another" has emerged as a frontrunner in this year's BAFTA Film Awards, securing 14 nominations.
Leonardo DiCaprio's portrayal of a washed-up revolutionary in pursuit of his kidnapped daughter earned the film recognition across major categories, including best film and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.
The nominations also celebrate performances by Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro in both leading and supporting roles, while the vampire thriller 'Sinners' also captured the spotlight in Britain's premier movie accolades.
