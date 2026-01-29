Bruce Springsteen's Anthem: 'Streets of Minneapolis' - A Protest Song of Our Times

Bruce Springsteen has released a potent protest song, 'Streets of Minneapolis,' calling out the aggressive immigration raids under the Trump administration. The song honors Alex Pretti and Renee Good, Minneapolis residents who lost their lives in violent encounters with federal agents.

Springsteen's track, penned on the day Pretti was fatally shot by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, emphasizes the resilience of Minnesota's citizens against federal crackdowns. With powerful imagery, the song critiques the false claims made by Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller and Secretary Kristi Noem following the shootings.

The White House dismissed the song's message as irrelevant, while Springsteen, known for tackling social injustices in his work, continues his vocal opposition to Trump's policies. The song ends with a moving tribute to the victims and echoes of protestors' chants, capturing the spirit of a city in resistance.