Record Surge in Attendance at Surajkund International Crafts Mela Amid Tragedy

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela sees a record attendance despite a tragic accident that resulted in the death of a police officer. The fair recorded over 2,25,000 visitors on Sunday alone. Authorities closed the swing area for safety review, while Haryana government orders a detailed investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:03 IST
  • India

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, despite a tragic accident on Saturday that claimed the life of police officer Inspector Jagdish Prasad, experienced a massive attendance surge on Sunday. A staggering 2,25,000 visitors crowded the fair, overshadowing Saturday's tumultuous events, according to officials.

Authorities have been prompted to review safety standards rigorously, temporarily closing the swing area until further investigation. The fair management confirmed that all other cultural and entertainment activities continue to operate smoothly. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has committed to determining the accident's cause through a detailed investigation.

In response to the events, a Special Investigation Team has been assigned to probe the incident, leading to the arrest of two individuals responsible for the swing. Despite the somber atmosphere, the ongoing fair continues to focus on the vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

