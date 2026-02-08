Bats and Dreams: Italy's Cricketers Bring International Flair to Kolkata Kids

Italian cricketers engaged with 32 enthusiastic children at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, introducing them to international cricket experiences just ahead of Italy's debut match against Scotland in the T20 World Cup on February 9.

The initiative, part of the ICC-UNICEF 'Cricket 4 Good', provided a platform for these young players to learn, play, and get inspired by international athletes. The session promoted the importance of creating safe spaces for children to play as articulated by UNICEF West Bengal Chief Monjur Hossain.

Italian team members, including wicketkeeper Gian-Piero Meade, actively participated, offering tips and sharing experiences. The children, displaying smiles and excitement, gained invaluable insights, with many, such as budding all-rounder Hiramon Bairagi, describing it as a dream come true.

(With inputs from agencies.)