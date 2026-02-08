Left Menu

Bats and Dreams: Italy's Cricketers Bring International Flair to Kolkata Kids

Italian cricketers held a practice session with 32 children at Eden Gardens ahead of their historic T20 World Cup match against Scotland. The event, part of the 'Cricket 4 Good' initiative by ICC and UNICEF, emphasized the 'Right to Play', offering them a chance to interact and learn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:15 IST
Bats and Dreams: Italy's Cricketers Bring International Flair to Kolkata Kids
  • Country:
  • India

Italian cricketers engaged with 32 enthusiastic children at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, introducing them to international cricket experiences just ahead of Italy's debut match against Scotland in the T20 World Cup on February 9.

The initiative, part of the ICC-UNICEF 'Cricket 4 Good', provided a platform for these young players to learn, play, and get inspired by international athletes. The session promoted the importance of creating safe spaces for children to play as articulated by UNICEF West Bengal Chief Monjur Hossain.

Italian team members, including wicketkeeper Gian-Piero Meade, actively participated, offering tips and sharing experiences. The children, displaying smiles and excitement, gained invaluable insights, with many, such as budding all-rounder Hiramon Bairagi, describing it as a dream come true.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial Disputes

Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial ...

 Global
3
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
4
Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026