Sacred Legacy Returns: The Journey of Devnimori Relics

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein leads an official delegation to Colombo to facilitate the return of the revered Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha. The relics hold significant spiritual and cultural importance, symbolizing the continuity of Buddhism and strengthening ties between Buddhist communities globally.
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein arrived in Colombo leading an official Indian delegation to oversee the return of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha from Sri Lanka.
Described as an occasion of immense spiritual and national importance, the event underscores profound civilizational ties between the nations.
The relics were discovered in Gujarat's Aravalli region during the 1960s and hold significant importance in Buddhist tradition, signifying continuity and cultural heritage.
