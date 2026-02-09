Sacred Legacy Returns: The Journey of Devnimori Relics

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein arrived in Colombo leading an official Indian delegation to oversee the return of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha from Sri Lanka.

Described as an occasion of immense spiritual and national importance, the event underscores profound civilizational ties between the nations.

The relics were discovered in Gujarat's Aravalli region during the 1960s and hold significant importance in Buddhist tradition, signifying continuity and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)