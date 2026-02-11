Left Menu

Bill Maher Opens Up on Rift with Jimmy Kimmel

Comedian Bill Maher expressed regret over a damaged friendship with fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. The two have grown apart following a political disagreement involving Kimmel's family. Despite apology attempts, Maher fears their relationship remains strained due to ongoing ideological divides.

Bill Maher (Photo/instagram/@billmaher). Image Credit: ANI
Comedian Bill Maher has candidly discussed the dissolution of his friendship with late-night TV personality Jimmy Kimmel, citing a political disagreement with Kimmel's family as a contributing factor. The rift, which Maher reflected upon in his podcast 'Club Random,' has led to a significant strain on their relationship.

On the podcast, Maher revealed that Kimmel is upset due to a public dispute over political issues, resulting in a growing distance between them. Maher expressed regret over the situation, acknowledging the ideological differences that have fueled their rift, and expressed concern that their friendship may not recover.

The incident is said to have originated from comments Maher made about Kimmel's wife involving her appeal to her conservative relatives. Maher defended his stance, emphasizing his continued critique of both right and left-wing politics. Despite his efforts to mend fences, Maher remains uncertain about future communication with Kimmel.

