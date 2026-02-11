Bridging Cultures: Arunachal Pradesh's Buddhist Connection with Sri Lanka

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the deep cultural and spiritual connections between his state and Sri Lanka, rooted in Theravada Buddhist traditions, during a meeting in Colombo.

He emphasized the potential for tourism, noting ongoing exchanges of monks for Abhidhamma studies, which strengthen ties despite the geographical divide.

The visit to Colombo, part of a broader delegation's effort, facilitated the return of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha to India and underlined the enhanced mutual trust under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)