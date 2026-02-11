Kylie Jenner's Silver Screen Leap: From Reality Star to 'The Moment' Actress
Kylie Jenner makes her big-screen debut in Charli XCX's film 'The Moment'. Jenner portrays a fictional version of herself and reflects on stepping out of her comfort zone. The film, which also includes stars like Kate Berlant and Alexander Skarsgard, is currently showing in theaters.
Kylie Jenner is stepping onto the big screen, debuting alongside Charli XCX in the film 'The Moment'. The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared, in an interview with Charli and director Aidan Zamiri, how she personally pitched for the role. Portraying a fictionalized version of herself, Jenner underlined her trust in the film's creators as the project was inspired by the buzz surrounding Charli's 2024 album 'Brat'.
In the conversation, Jenner recounted the serendipitous moment on a flight with Charli, where the idea of her involvement in the film was first conceived. Director Zamiri acknowledged Jenner's readiness to explore something new, noting her interest in his previous work with Charli and artists like Billie Eilish and PinkPantheress.
Jenner, however, approached her debut with a hint of apprehension. She shared that initial nerves dissolved after the first take, emphasizing the comfort she found in practicing with close friends and family. Charli XCX recently lauded Jenner's performance, highlighting the natural ease in her acting debut. 'The Moment', featuring other stars such as Kate Berlant and Alexander Skarsgard, is now playing in theaters.
