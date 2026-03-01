Stranded Stars Seek Modi's Help Amid Dubai Flight Halt

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, actor Sonal Chauhan has found herself stranded in Dubai following the suspension of all flight operations in the area. Chauhan, who has gained fame through films like ''Jannat'' and ''3G - A Killer Connection'', reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Instagram.

In her message, Chauhan requested government intervention to ensure her safe return home, highlighting the absence of a clear path back to India due to flight cancellations. Her plea was directed towards both the Prime Minister and Indian authorities in Dubai, as she expressed gratitude for any potential assistance.

Meanwhile, another Indian celebrity, badminton star PV Sindhu, also experienced similar difficulties in Dubai as she was on her way to participate in the All England Open badminton tournament. The situation underscores the widespread travel disruptions facing several individuals from India amid ongoing regional instability.