Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Holika Dahan Amid Global Tensions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her hopes for the triumph of good over evil during Holika Dahan, amidst global conflicts. The actor reflects on world tensions, mentioning her latest work, 'The Bluff', and her upcoming film 'Varanasi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:03 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked Holika Dahan, sharing her hopes for good's triumph over evil amid global conflicts.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram Stories, reflecting on global tensions, while expressing optimism with the sentiment, 'light shows the way.'

Her latest project, 'The Bluff', premiered on Prime Video while 'Varanasi', directed by S S Rajamouli, is her next endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

