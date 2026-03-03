Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Holika Dahan Amid Global Tensions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked Holika Dahan, sharing her hopes for good's triumph over evil amid global conflicts.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram Stories, reflecting on global tensions, while expressing optimism with the sentiment, 'light shows the way.'

Her latest project, 'The Bluff', premiered on Prime Video while 'Varanasi', directed by S S Rajamouli, is her next endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)