Vijay's Address: A Political Surge in Thanjavur

Actor-politician Vijay is set to address TVK functionaries from eight Assembly constituencies at Ayyasamipatti, Thanjavur on Wednesday. With a historical backdrop, the meeting, attended by nearly 4,900 members, adheres to strict police guidelines, including QR code entry passes. The event ensures safety and convenience for all attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:26 IST
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Vijay is poised to make a significant address to the TVK functionaries from eight Assembly constituencies in Thanjavur's Ayyasamipatti on Wednesday. The TVK founder embarked on his journey from Chennai early in the morning, reaching Thanjavur via Tiruchirappalli airport.

Thanjavur, once the capital of the medieval Chola empire, stands as a historical backdrop with its UNESCO World Heritage site, the Brihadeeswarar temple, reminding attendees of its agrarian charm and political significance. Presently, the district has eight Assembly constituencies, with Thiruvidaimarudur reserved for SC, represented by Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan.

The gathering is organized on a ten-acre venue at Ayyasamipatti, with 4,900 functionaries expected. The event enforces 52 stringent conditions by the police, mandating QR code entry passes, and ensuring safety measures. TVK general secretary N. Anand emphasized compliance with guidelines while facilitating essential amenities like drinking water and medical facilities.

