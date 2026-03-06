President Murmu's Revised Darjeeling Visit Amid Governor Change

President Droupadi Murmu's itinerary for her West Bengal visit has been adjusted, as she is now slated to travel to Darjeeling on Saturday. This change comes in the wake of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose's sudden resignation on Thursday.

In a swift move, the President has appointed Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi to take over as the new West Bengal Governor. Originally, President Murmu was scheduled to begin her Darjeeling visit on Friday.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan's statement, she will grace the 9th International Santal Conference. Additionally, she was set to launch the Darjeeling Hill Festival and inaugurate an exhibition marking Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary. A virtual inauguration of a women's leadership program at IIT-Kharagpur was also planned.