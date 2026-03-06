Left Menu

President Murmu's Revised Darjeeling Visit Amid Governor Change

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to West Bengal has been rescheduled to Saturday following the resignation of Governor C V Ananda Bose. She will address the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling and was initially set to launch significant cultural events marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:48 IST
President Murmu's Revised Darjeeling Visit Amid Governor Change
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu's itinerary for her West Bengal visit has been adjusted, as she is now slated to travel to Darjeeling on Saturday. This change comes in the wake of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose's sudden resignation on Thursday.

In a swift move, the President has appointed Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi to take over as the new West Bengal Governor. Originally, President Murmu was scheduled to begin her Darjeeling visit on Friday.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan's statement, she will grace the 9th International Santal Conference. Additionally, she was set to launch the Darjeeling Hill Festival and inaugurate an exhibition marking Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary. A virtual inauguration of a women's leadership program at IIT-Kharagpur was also planned.

TRENDING

1
Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

 India
2
Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

 India
4
Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026