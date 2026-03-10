India's Creative Leap: Empowering the AVGC Sector
Prime Minister Modi inaugurates a webinar to promote India's AVGC sector, emphasizing an innovation-driven economy. The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, comparable to IITs, aims to enhance media and technology education. The initiative includes establishing 15,000 AVGC labs, creating career paths, and leveraging industry partnerships for skill development.
In an effort to propel India towards an innovation-driven economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector. At a webinar's inauguration, he stressed collaboration between educational institutions and industry to enhance real-world learning and national skills.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), aimed at providing high-quality creative and media training. He noted the launch of Doordarshan's 'Creators' Corner', offering content creators a platform for showcasing their work globally.
The Ministry's breakout session discussed implementing 15,000 AVGC Content Creator Labs. Emphasizing a phased approach, stakeholders highlighted the need for industry-academia collaboration and creative curriculum development to position India as a global leader in the AVGC sector.
