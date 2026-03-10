India's Creative Leap: Empowering the AVGC Sector

In an effort to propel India towards an innovation-driven economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector. At a webinar's inauguration, he stressed collaboration between educational institutions and industry to enhance real-world learning and national skills.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), aimed at providing high-quality creative and media training. He noted the launch of Doordarshan's 'Creators' Corner', offering content creators a platform for showcasing their work globally.

The Ministry's breakout session discussed implementing 15,000 AVGC Content Creator Labs. Emphasizing a phased approach, stakeholders highlighted the need for industry-academia collaboration and creative curriculum development to position India as a global leader in the AVGC sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)