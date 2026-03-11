EU and Venice Biennale Clash Over Russian Pavilion Reopening

The European Commission has issued a stern warning to the Venice Biennale art exhibition, threatening to withdraw funding if the organizers move forward with plans to reopen Russia's pavilion. The pavilion has been closed since 2022, following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Amidst the controversy, Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco emphasized the festival's mission as a place of coexistence, free from censorship. However, Italy's Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli expressed the government's disagreement with the Foundation's autonomous decision, highlighting the complexity in reconciling Italy's past ties with Russia and current EU sanctions.

Ukrainian officials have called for vigilance against Russia's use of cultural events for propaganda, referring to the Biennale's reputation as a leading global art platform. The debate intensifies as Russia and Belarus rejoin the Winter Paralympic Games in Italy, further complicating cultural and political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)