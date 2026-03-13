Left Menu

Call for Unity: Shillong Muslim Forum Urges Peace amid Tensions in Meghalaya

The Shillong Muslim Forum has raised concerns over a mosque attack in Tura amid unrest in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills. They urge Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to protect religious sites and sustain communal harmony. Unrest erupted due to controversy over tribal and non-tribal participation in local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shillong Muslim Forum expressed grave concern on Friday over the recent attack on a mosque in Tura during unrest in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills.

In a communication to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the Forum emphasized the importance of protecting religious institutions and maintaining communal harmony, citing reports of vandalism against the Tura Jama Masjid and other establishments.

The unrest reportedly emerged from tribal protests against non-Garo candidates' nominations in the upcoming district council election.

