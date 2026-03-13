Call for Unity: Shillong Muslim Forum Urges Peace amid Tensions in Meghalaya

The Shillong Muslim Forum expressed grave concern on Friday over the recent attack on a mosque in Tura during unrest in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills.

In a communication to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the Forum emphasized the importance of protecting religious institutions and maintaining communal harmony, citing reports of vandalism against the Tura Jama Masjid and other establishments.

The unrest reportedly emerged from tribal protests against non-Garo candidates' nominations in the upcoming district council election.