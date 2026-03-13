Abhishek Sharma's Spiritual Retreat Following Historic T20 Triumph

In the aftermath of India's spectacular victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, cricketer Abhishek Sharma sought solace and blessings at the renowned Katra Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu. His visit came a few days after playing a pivotal role in the final against New Zealand.

Abhishek's Instagram post from the shrine, simply captioned 'Jai Mata di', showcased him with folded hands and a tilak on his forehead, dressed in traditional white kurta-pyjama attire. His spiritual gesture resonated with his fans and followers.

Abhishek, having faced a challenging start to the tournament with three ducks, redeemed himself in the final by scoring a vital 52 off 21 balls, propelling India to victory. His efforts not only secured a win but retained his position at the pinnacle of the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings as confirmed by updates after India's commanding triumph over New Zealand in Ahmedabad.