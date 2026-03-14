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Vairamuthu Receives Prestigious Jnanpith Award

Renowned poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has been awarded the Jnanpith Award, becoming the third Tamil writer to receive this national honor. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed immense joy for Vairamuthu's recognition, highlighting his contributions to Tamil literature and stating that the entire state celebrates his achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:35 IST
Vairamuthu Receives Prestigious Jnanpith Award
Vairamuthu
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  • India

Renowned poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has been honored with the prestigious Jnanpith Award. This accolade marks him as the third Tamil writer to receive the highest literary distinction in India.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his happiness over the announcement, noting that it came just after a personal meeting with the poet. Stalin highlighted Vairamuthu's mastery of both traditional and modern Tamil poetry.

Stalin reminisced that had former Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi been alive, he would have celebrated Vairamuthu's achievements. The current Chief Minister extended his congratulations, emphasizing that all of Tamil Nadu celebrates this momentous achievement in Tamil literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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