Oscars Shine on Emerging Stars: Ireland and Brazil's Cinematic Triumphs

The cinematic achievements of Ireland and Brazil are in the spotlight, with both nations hoping for Oscar wins this Sunday. Irish actress Jessie Buckley is considered a firm contender for the Best Actress trophy for her role in 'Hamnet', a win that would be a groundbreaking first for Ireland.

Buckley's potential win highlights Ireland's strategic investments in the film industry, which have supported a bloom of talent and multiple Oscar nominations this year, including those for 'Bugonia' and 'Blue Moon'.

Meanwhile, Brazil is also standing tall in the global entertainment arena, with 'The Secret Agent' garnering four Academy Award nominations. Notably, Wagner Moura could become Brazil's first-ever Best Actor Oscar nominee, affirming the country's strengthening cultural footprint.