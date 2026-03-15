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Oscars Shine on Emerging Stars: Ireland and Brazil's Cinematic Triumphs

Entertaining news highlights the Oscar prospects for Ireland and Brazil. Jessie Buckley is poised to make history for Ireland at the Academy Awards, while Brazil celebrates its rise in global cinema, with 'The Secret Agent' and actor Wagner Moura in the spotlight for nominations and awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:27 IST
Oscars Shine on Emerging Stars: Ireland and Brazil's Cinematic Triumphs

The cinematic achievements of Ireland and Brazil are in the spotlight, with both nations hoping for Oscar wins this Sunday. Irish actress Jessie Buckley is considered a firm contender for the Best Actress trophy for her role in 'Hamnet', a win that would be a groundbreaking first for Ireland.

Buckley's potential win highlights Ireland's strategic investments in the film industry, which have supported a bloom of talent and multiple Oscar nominations this year, including those for 'Bugonia' and 'Blue Moon'.

Meanwhile, Brazil is also standing tall in the global entertainment arena, with 'The Secret Agent' garnering four Academy Award nominations. Notably, Wagner Moura could become Brazil's first-ever Best Actor Oscar nominee, affirming the country's strengthening cultural footprint.

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