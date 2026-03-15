Left Menu

Inferno at Nature Bazaar: South Delhi's Handicraft Haven in Flames

A significant fire erupted at Nature Bazaar in South Delhi’s Andheria Mor area, destroying around 50 shops. Though no injuries were reported, the fire caused substantial financial damage. The fire service dispatched 10 tenders to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:31 IST
Inferno at Nature Bazaar: South Delhi's Handicraft Haven in Flames
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at South Delhi's Nature Bazaar in Andheria Mor, destroying approximately 50 shops on Sunday morning. The blaze prompted an extensive firefighting operation, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The DFS received a call about the incident at 7:37 a.m., leading to the prompt deployment of 10 fire tenders to control the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the fire inflicted significant damage on the marketplace known for its handicrafts. The fire spread swiftly through the temporary and semi-permanent structures due to the highly inflammable items stored inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but eyewitnesses suggest it started earlier than reported. Firefighters battled the blaze for over three hours before it was contained. Both police and locals assisted in crowd management and mitigating risks, including moving LPG cylinders to safe areas. Concerns were raised about expired fire extinguishers and the lack of proper water facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026