Inferno at Nature Bazaar: South Delhi's Handicraft Haven in Flames

A massive fire broke out at South Delhi's Nature Bazaar in Andheria Mor, destroying approximately 50 shops on Sunday morning. The blaze prompted an extensive firefighting operation, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The DFS received a call about the incident at 7:37 a.m., leading to the prompt deployment of 10 fire tenders to control the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the fire inflicted significant damage on the marketplace known for its handicrafts. The fire spread swiftly through the temporary and semi-permanent structures due to the highly inflammable items stored inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but eyewitnesses suggest it started earlier than reported. Firefighters battled the blaze for over three hours before it was contained. Both police and locals assisted in crowd management and mitigating risks, including moving LPG cylinders to safe areas. Concerns were raised about expired fire extinguishers and the lack of proper water facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)