Celebrating Tradition: Hemant Soren Launches Tribal Apparel Showroom
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has inaugurated a tribal apparel showroom named 'Johargram' in Ranchi, aiming to promote indigenous textiles and craftsmanship. This initiative seeks to boost interest in tribal attire, supporting art, culture, and traditional products like clothing, jewellery, and cuisine. The brand gained fame in 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to promote indigenous textiles and craftsmanship, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a tribal apparel showroom in Ranchi.
The outlet, named 'Johargram', opened at Karamtoli Chowk and has been designed to enhance the appeal of tribal attire. The initiative reflects the government's commitment to promoting tribal art, culture, and traditional craftsmanship.
The 'Johargram' brand, crafted by designer Ashish Satyavrat Sahu, gained national recognition in 2025 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted it in his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'.
(With inputs from agencies.)