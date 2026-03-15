Celebrating Tradition: Hemant Soren Launches Tribal Apparel Showroom

In a significant move to promote indigenous textiles and craftsmanship, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a tribal apparel showroom in Ranchi.

The outlet, named 'Johargram', opened at Karamtoli Chowk and has been designed to enhance the appeal of tribal attire. The initiative reflects the government's commitment to promoting tribal art, culture, and traditional craftsmanship.

The 'Johargram' brand, crafted by designer Ashish Satyavrat Sahu, gained national recognition in 2025 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted it in his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)