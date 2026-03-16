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Honoring a Hero: Remembering Potti Sriramulu's Sacrifice

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commemorates the 125th birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu, lauding his sacrifices for the Telugu cause. Naidu calls Sriramulu a symbol of dedication and justice, and urges people to remember his pivotal role in advocating for a separate Telugu state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:21 IST
Honoring a Hero: Remembering Potti Sriramulu's Sacrifice
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu honored Potti Sriramulu on his 125th birth anniversary, praising him for his monumental sacrifice for the Telugu people.

Naidu emphasized how Sriramulu's life and struggle remain a powerful source of inspiration, symbolizing dedication, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice. The Chief Minister highlighted Sriramulu's alignment with Mahatma Gandhi's principles, particularly his commitment to truth and non-violence, and his involvement in the freedom movement.

Remembering Sriramulu's ultimate sacrifice in demanding linguistic states, especially a separate state for Telugu speakers, Naidu urged people to reflect on Sriramulu's enduring legacy and to pay their respects to a leader who championed the Telugu identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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