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Mystery of the Returned Jewels: Theft Thriller at Tirupati Engagement

A family in Tirupati experienced a peculiar turn of events as gold jewellery stolen during an engagement ceremony was mysteriously returned via courier after 20 days. The Naidupeta police launched an investigation suspecting someone known to the family might be involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:26 IST
Mystery of the Returned Jewels: Theft Thriller at Tirupati Engagement
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In a bizarre twist, gold jewellery stolen during an engagement ceremony in Tirupati was unexpectedly returned through a courier service, according to Naidupeta police.

The jewels vanished nearly 20 days ago when a couple attended a private function, but were mysteriously placed at their doorstep, said DSP G Chantibabu.

Police have collected fingerprints from the items and are investigating, suspecting an inside job. A case has been registered to uncover the identity of the potential thief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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