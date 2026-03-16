Mystery of the Returned Jewels: Theft Thriller at Tirupati Engagement

In a bizarre twist, gold jewellery stolen during an engagement ceremony in Tirupati was unexpectedly returned through a courier service, according to Naidupeta police.

The jewels vanished nearly 20 days ago when a couple attended a private function, but were mysteriously placed at their doorstep, said DSP G Chantibabu.

Police have collected fingerprints from the items and are investigating, suspecting an inside job. A case has been registered to uncover the identity of the potential thief.

(With inputs from agencies.)