Drone Attack Disrupts UAE Oil Operations at Fujairah Port
Drone attacks have halted crude loading operations at ADNOC's Fujairah port in the UAE, causing significant disruptions. While some loading has resumed, critical exits for UAE's Murban crude have been affected by ongoing fires. The situation highlights vulnerabilities in oil supply amid regional tensions.
The United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port, a critical hub for oil exports, has faced disruption following a drone attack that ignited multiple fires. State oil company ADNOC halted crude loading operations, although some activities have resumed, according to sources.
The attacks have specifically targeted ADNOC's crude terminals, an essential exit point for approximately 1 million barrels of the UAE's Murban crude daily. This volume represents about 1% of the global oil demand. Civil defense teams have been actively working to control the fires, with officials confirming that there have been no casualties so far.
The incident occurs against a backdrop of escalating regional tensions, particularly affecting oil shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, UAE's oil production has been significantly reduced, as ADNOC deals with production cutbacks due to the ongoing conflict and operational challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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