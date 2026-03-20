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Terence Lewis and Daisy Shah Dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week

Choreographer Terence Lewis and actress Daisy Shah graced Lakme Fashion Week, praising designers Jubhinav Chadha, Taarini Anand, and Saim. Lewis celebrated Chadha’s nostalgic collection, while Shah emphasized comfort over glam. The event showcased innovative designs inspired by nature, history, and mythology at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:37 IST
Terence Lewis and Daisy Shah Dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week
Terence Lewis and Daisy Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Renowned choreographer Terence Lewis and actress Daisy Shah turned heads at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, where they expressed admiration for the collections of designers Jubhinav Chadha, Taarini Anand, and Saim. The event, hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was staged at the Jio World Convention Centre and spotlighted three emerging talents.

Terence Lewis revealed his affection for Jubhinav Chadha's collection, which evoked childhood memories and nostalgia. Speaking to ANI, Lewis remarked, "I support Jubhinav Chadha, one of the three finalists. His collection captures nostalgia and childhood memories beautifully." Lewis described the garments, which draw from childhood drawings featuring sun rays, houses, and rivers, showcasing impressive craftsmanship.

Daisy Shah shared her fashion mantra, advocating for comfort over ornate attire. Shah remarked, "Comfort helps you move around easily and stay true to yourself." At the event, Jubhinav Chadha presented his collection, 'A Postcard From Valley of Flowers,' inspired by Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers. Taarini Anand showcased her FW26/27 collection, 'On Restoration: Methods for Preservation,' drawing influence from Ajanta caves. Saim debuted with a collection inspired by Indian mythology and temple sculptures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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