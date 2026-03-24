Sikkim CM Rallies SKM Candidates Ahead of Civic Polls
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met SKM's civic poll candidates, urging unity and integrity. He assured party support and advised swift nomination completion. Elections across 63 wards in nine urban local bodies are set for April 24, with vote counting on April 25. Nearly 93,800 voters will participate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, held a meeting with SKM's civic poll candidates, encouraging them to work as a unified front with integrity.
Addressing attendees at Samman Bhavan, Tamang pledged full party backing during their electoral campaign, urging candidates to finalize their nominations promptly.
With elections slated for April 24 across 63 wards and vote counting on April 25, approximately 93,800 residents are expected to vote in the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's recently announced candidate lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIADMK Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Final Stages of Seat Allocation
Global Unrest: From Danish Elections to Iran Conflict
ECI Strategizes for Smooth Elections Across Five States and Six Bye-Election Regions
Historic Decision in Garo Hills: Tribal Identity Secured in Elections
Nomination Rejection Shake-Up in Assam Assembly Elections