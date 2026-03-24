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Mass Food Poisoning Hits Wedding in Assam

Over 150 attendees of a wedding in Assam's Karbi Anglong district fell ill with symptoms of food poisoning. While most are receiving treatment at local health facilities, two in critical condition have been admitted to Diphu Medical College. Investigation into the exact cause is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:59 IST
Mass Food Poisoning Hits Wedding in Assam
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  • India

In a sudden health emergency, over 150 individuals attending a wedding in Assam's Karbi Anglong district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. The incident took place on Monday at a ceremony in Pator Timung village in the Bokoliaghat area.

Most of the guests experienced severe stomach ache, dysentery, and vomiting later in the evening. The majority of affected individuals are currently undergoing treatment at a local government health facility.

Two individuals, including a child, who are critically ill, have been referred to Diphu Medical College and Hospital for advanced care. The precise cause of the health scare remains under investigation, although food poisoning is suspected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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