Urgency in Maharashtra: Missing Girls and Farmers' Plight

Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the Congress Legislature Party, on Tuesday raised concerns over the worsening law and order situation in Maharashtra, with specific reference to an incident involving six missing minor girls in Chandrapur district. Addressing the state assembly through an adjournment motion, he called for the immediate formation of a special search team and enhanced awareness in schools and colleges to ensure girls' safety.

Wadettiwar criticized the lack of effective surveillance, questioning the efficacy of government-funded CCTV systems at the local level. He also scrutinized the police's response, particularly when abductions occurred and mobile phones were turned off. In another issue, Wadettiwar shed light on the impact of unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the Marathwada region, which have ravaged thousands of hectares of rabi crops in multiple districts.

He noted the inadequacy of government measures, stressing unfulfilled promises of loan waivers amidst significant agricultural losses. Highlighting deaths and livestock fatalities, Wadettiwar demanded immediate action and financial relief for affected farmers. He also criticized the government's focus on self-styled godmen, overshadowing pressing societal concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)