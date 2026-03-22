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Dhurandhar: The Revenge - A War Drum of Spectacular Storytelling

Actor-director Rishab Shetty praised the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', lauding its engrossing storytelling and visual artistry. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel follows Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in the Karachi underworld. With top-notch performances and technical brilliance, the film continues the geopolitical saga established in the 2025 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:38 IST
Dhurandhar: The Revenge - A War Drum of Spectacular Storytelling
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  • India

The film industry witnessed a riveting sequel with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', as acclaimed actor-director Rishab Shetty commended the film's captivating storytelling. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, stands out for its intense narrative and stunning visual execution.

Released on Thursday, the film stars notable actors including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, reprising their previous roles. Shetty, sharing his praises on social media, emphasized the film's attention-grabbing details and artist performances.

Set against Karachi's tumultuous backdrop, the film tracks Hamza Ali Mazari's rise, portrayed by Ranveer Singh, in the gritty underworld. Seamlessly connecting with its predecessor, the film offers a cinematic experience that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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