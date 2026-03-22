Dhurandhar: The Revenge - A War Drum of Spectacular Storytelling

The film industry witnessed a riveting sequel with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', as acclaimed actor-director Rishab Shetty commended the film's captivating storytelling. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, stands out for its intense narrative and stunning visual execution.

Released on Thursday, the film stars notable actors including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, reprising their previous roles. Shetty, sharing his praises on social media, emphasized the film's attention-grabbing details and artist performances.

Set against Karachi's tumultuous backdrop, the film tracks Hamza Ali Mazari's rise, portrayed by Ranveer Singh, in the gritty underworld. Seamlessly connecting with its predecessor, the film offers a cinematic experience that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

(With inputs from agencies.)