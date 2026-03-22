Revitalizing Punjab: A New Era of Cultural and Developmental Renaissance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed the state government's dedication to reviving the cultural and developmental vibrancy of Punjab. Speaking at the 'Virasati Mela', Mann attributed past setbacks to previous governments' negligence but emphasized renewed efforts to restore the state's glory.

Underlining the importance of cultural heritage, Mann assured that traditional fairs and performances like 'Giddha' and 'Bhangra' would continue to thrive, connecting future generations with their roots. Mann stressed the significance of these activities in cultivating a lively and dynamic socio-cultural environment.

He highlighted various governance reforms, noting significant improvements in economic, infrastructural, and healthcare sectors. Free healthcare through 881 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' and free electricity for households were pivotal achievements. The Chief Minister also pointed to enhanced water management and employment opportunities as steps towards a brighter future for Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)