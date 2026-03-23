Influencer's Arrest Spurs Protests Over Derogatory Remarks

A local social media influencer, Wasim Raza, was arrested in Pilibhit following his alleged offensive comments targeting the Valmiki community, which sparked significant protests and a road blockade.

Authorities reported that Raza's video, shared under the name 'Mr Pilibhit', contained derogatory language, causing unrest and a protest led by the Valmiki community at Gas Chauraha. The local police responded swiftly to detain Raza after the community reaction.

Due to public outrage, senior police officials reassured the community about the ongoing legal actions, which led to the removal of the blockade. Security has been heightened in sensitive areas to prevent further disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)