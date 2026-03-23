Anna Muzychuk Steps In: Women's Chess Candidates Reconfigured

Ukrainian chess grandmaster Anna Muzychuk is set to replace Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy at the 2026 Women's Candidates Tournament due to safety concerns, according to an announcement by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Sunday.

Humpy cited ongoing Middle East conflicts and the resulting security risks as her reason for withdrawal. The tournament is scheduled to occur in Cyprus from March 28 to April 16, 2026.

The unrest, highlighted by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, has disrupted travel and led to the cancellation of sporting events, influencing Humpy's decision. Muzychuk will compete alongside other top players, including Tan Zhongyi and Aleksandra Goryachkina.

(With inputs from agencies.)