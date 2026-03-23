Delhi's Democracy Drama: AAP's Assembly Boycott

The first day of the Delhi Assembly's Budget Session was marked by controversy as AAP MLAs boycotted proceedings. They staged a protest, carrying a symbolic 'arthi' to represent what they termed as the 'murder' of democracy by the ruling BJP.

Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, stated that AAP legislators would skip the session, demanding the revocation of the suspension of four party members. The assembly saw heightened tensions, with Speaker Vijender Gupta condemning the boycott as an affront to the dignity and decorum of parliamentary procedures.

Meanwhile, the suspended AAP MLAs, namely Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Som Dutt, and Kuldeep Kumar, attempted to enter the assembly but were stopped by police, leading to an outside march. AAP alleges BJP's power arrogance and vows to voice Delhi's issues from streets to the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)