Swiatek's Coaching Split: A New Path After Miami Exit

Iga Swiatek, the world number three in women's tennis, has announced the end of her coaching partnership with Wim Fissette. The split follows a challenging start to her season, culminating in her unexpected early exit from the Miami Open.

Swiatek, at 24 years old, had worked with Fissette since October 2024. Their partnership saw her clinch her maiden Wimbledon title, an achievement she describes as a fulfillment of one of her biggest dreams in the sport.

Fissette, known for coaching champions like Kim Clijsters and Naomi Osaka, expressed mutual disappointment over the split, underscoring their ambitious goals for Swiatek's career.

(With inputs from agencies.)