A Tribute to Heroes: CM Mann's Vision for a 'Rangla Punjab'

In a passionate commemoration on Shaheedi Divas, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid homage to the valiant freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, reigniting calls for their recognition. Mann admonished the central government for not bestowing Bharat Ratna on these revolutionary icons who sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom.

Mann laid the foundation of the Hussainiwala Heritage Complex and announced naming Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, asserting that education remains key in addressing social evils. Through education initiatives, the Punjab government seeks to transform societal challenges in line with the martyrs' visions.

Drawing inspiration from revolutionary ideals, Mann criticized past leaders for self-serving priorities and highlighted the urgent need to honor and emulate the legacy of youthful leadership. He expressed confidence in Punjab's emergence as a leading state, driven by the transformative power of education.

(With inputs from agencies.)