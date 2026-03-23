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A Tribute to Heroes: CM Mann's Vision for a 'Rangla Punjab'

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann honors freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Shaheedi Divas, criticizing the central government for not awarding them Bharat Ratna. Mann emphasizes education as a transformative tool, announcing projects to uphold martyrs' legacies and promising Punjab's prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:43 IST
A Tribute to Heroes: CM Mann's Vision for a 'Rangla Punjab'
Bhagat Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate commemoration on Shaheedi Divas, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid homage to the valiant freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, reigniting calls for their recognition. Mann admonished the central government for not bestowing Bharat Ratna on these revolutionary icons who sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom.

Mann laid the foundation of the Hussainiwala Heritage Complex and announced naming Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, asserting that education remains key in addressing social evils. Through education initiatives, the Punjab government seeks to transform societal challenges in line with the martyrs' visions.

Drawing inspiration from revolutionary ideals, Mann criticized past leaders for self-serving priorities and highlighted the urgent need to honor and emulate the legacy of youthful leadership. He expressed confidence in Punjab's emergence as a leading state, driven by the transformative power of education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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