Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian Air Force Plane Crashes in Amazon
A Colombian Air Force Hercules C-130 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo, with 125 people onboard. Seventy-one individuals were rescued, but the extent of casualties remains unclear. Investigations are ongoing, and the accident has sparked criticism of bureaucratic delays in military modernization from President Gustavo Petro.
A Colombian Air Force Hercules C-130 crashed shortly after taking off from Puerto Leguizamo in the southern Amazon region, carrying 125 people onboard. Among them were 114 passengers and 11 crew members, according to Air Force Commander Fernando Silva.
The crash, which occurred 3 km from an urban center, has led to varying reports about the number of rescues, with 71 individuals confirmed saved by Reuters sources, but only 48 in earlier reports. Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the crash continue.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro criticized bureaucratic delays in modernizing the military, emphasizing the jeopardy to the lives of young soldiers. Lockheed Martin, the plane's manufacturer, has pledged its support in the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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