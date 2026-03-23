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Bollywood Mourns with Manish Malhotra: A Tribute to Sudarshan Malhotra

Bollywood stars gathered to console designer Manish Malhotra over the loss of his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra. Tributes poured in at her funeral in Mumbai, and heartfelt condolences followed on social media, showcasing the industry's support for Manish during this difficult time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:34 IST
Bollywood Mourns with Manish Malhotra: A Tribute to Sudarshan Malhotra
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Bollywood's leading personalities have been visiting the residence of renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, extending their condolences following the demise of his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra. The family is grieving this profound loss, with Shilpa Shetty, accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty, among those paying respects on Monday evening.

Sudarshan Malhotra passed away on March 19, with funeral services conducted on Friday morning at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends, who gathered to honor her memory.

Shortly after the ceremonies, Manish shared a poignant tribute to his mother on Instagram, posting a heartfelt message alongside her photo, "Love and Miss you Forever." His post drew an outpouring of support from the celebrity community, with Ananya Panday, Upasana Kamineni, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, and others sharing their sympathies.

Film director Farah Khan commented, "She was just amazing, Manish..", while veteran actor Anupam Kher offered his heartfelt condolences, writing, "Sorry for your loss my dear Manish. Nothing in the world can replace the emotion called MOTHER." Actress Dia Mirza reflected on Manish's enduring bond with his mother, sharing, "You reflect her in every moment of kindness and love you so generously share..Deepest condolences and love to you Manish."

(With inputs from agencies.)

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