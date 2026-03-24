Bill Cosby Found Liable for 1972 Assault; Jury Awards $19.25 Million

In a significant legal development, a civil jury in California on Monday determined that Bill Cosby is liable for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 1972, awarding the victim $19.25 million in damages.

The verdict in Santa Monica comes after a nearly two-week trial, with the jury finding the 88-year-old former television star responsible for the sexual battery and assault of Donna Motsinger. Cosby's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, has expressed disappointment with the outcome and announced plans to appeal.

The decision against Cosby arrives almost five years after his release from a Pennsylvania prison, where his criminal conviction related to similar charges was overturned. The case highlights ongoing legal repercussions for Cosby amid numerous sexual assault allegations spanning decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)