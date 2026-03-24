A Californian Kaleidoscope: Unveiling the LA28 Olympics Look

The excitement of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has taken on a splash of vivid colors with the unveiling of its official design, announced on Monday. This striking visual presentation draws from the California superbloom, a natural spectacle occurring every decade or so, illuminating the landscape with wildflowers.

Designed by the LA28 team, the aesthetic nods to previous Olympic and Paralympic traditions, particularly the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Central to the concept is the orange Bird of Paradise, Los Angeles' official city flower, representing primary colors and accompanied by 13 distinct blooms.

The design, guided by a structured grid, ensures that athlete concentration remains paramount by minimizing visual distraction near competition areas. These visuals debuted to fans at the Intuit Dome during a Los Angeles Clippers game, showcasing the vibrant theme to a captivated audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)