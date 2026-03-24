ADES Holding: Projected Growth Amidst Regional Challenges
ADES Holding Company projects a significant increase in EBITDA by 2026, anticipating a 33-44% rise compared to previous guidance. However, some of the company's offshore rigs in the GCC region face temporary suspensions due to ongoing regional tensions, impacting operational stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:20 IST
ADES Holding Company has announced its guidance for fiscal year 2026, revealing expectations of a 33-44% increase in EBITDA compared to the prior year's upper-end guidance.
This optimistic projection reflects the company's growth strategy, despite challenges in the operational landscape.
Currently, a number of the group's offshore rigs in the GCC region have encountered temporary suspensions, a consequence of ongoing regional tensions impacting regional operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fatal Airstrikes on PMF Command Center Escalate Regional Tensions
PSL Goes Behind Closed Doors Amid Regional Tensions
Tragic Incident: Indian National Killed in Saudi Arabia Amidst Regional Tensions
Serbia's Strategic Move: Excise Duty Cuts Amidst Regional Tensions
Diplomatic Dialogues: Modi’s Eid Greetings Amidst Regional Tensions