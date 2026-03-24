ADES Holding: Projected Growth Amidst Regional Challenges

ADES Holding Company has announced its guidance for fiscal year 2026, revealing expectations of a 33-44% increase in EBITDA compared to the prior year's upper-end guidance.

This optimistic projection reflects the company's growth strategy, despite challenges in the operational landscape.

Currently, a number of the group's offshore rigs in the GCC region have encountered temporary suspensions, a consequence of ongoing regional tensions impacting regional operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)